Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 450.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,716,000 after acquiring an additional 564,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

