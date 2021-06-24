Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post sales of $187.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.91 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $660.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.64. 1,314,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 788.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

