Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.89 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.470-0.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

ZS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.62. 81,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,464. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

