$0.11 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on WOW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,970. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

