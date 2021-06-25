-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 20,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares valued at $190,008. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

