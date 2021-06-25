-$0.43 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 20,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,496. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

