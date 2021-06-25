$0.64 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 356%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $44.08. 5,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,697. Tapestry has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.89.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.