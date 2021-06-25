$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

TFII stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 3,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,446. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

