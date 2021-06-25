0Chain Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and $221,010.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

