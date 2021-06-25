$1.08 EPS Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

