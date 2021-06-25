$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

