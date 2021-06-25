$101.15 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $101.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.50 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $88.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.31 million to $434.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $411.06 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTLR. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 127,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,243. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 4.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

