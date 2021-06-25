12,554 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXS opened at $24.60 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

