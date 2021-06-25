$133.43 Million in Sales Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce $133.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. LendingClub reported sales of $43.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 204.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $551.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.57 million to $572.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $824.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.75 million to $852.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 20,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,494. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares valued at $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

