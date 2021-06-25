147,600 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Purchased by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 147,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,116 in the last ninety days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

