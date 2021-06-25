150,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Purchased by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned approximately 0.30% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.