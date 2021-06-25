1,519 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $192.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.13. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

