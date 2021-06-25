1,582 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,088,910 shares of company stock worth $278,231,608. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $220.14 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

