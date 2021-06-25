1,675 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 152.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $482.46 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.21.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.