181,993 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 181,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.