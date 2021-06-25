1,829 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 122.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after purchasing an additional 450,421 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 18.2% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 161,767 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,998 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,981 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

