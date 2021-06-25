$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 4,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

