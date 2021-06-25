$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of ES traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.57. 5,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,766. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

