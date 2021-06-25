$2.26 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings per share of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $107.17 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

