20,500 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,791,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,183,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.89. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

