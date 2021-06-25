214,042 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 697.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.43 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.12.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

