$23.09 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce sales of $23.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.45 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $107.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.04 million, with estimates ranging from $118.62 million to $124.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,299. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.