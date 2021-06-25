24,020 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

