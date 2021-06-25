$271.01 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $271.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $274.56 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $224.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,294. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

