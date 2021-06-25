2,977 Shares in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.27% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000.

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.