$3.05 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $197.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.