$3.94 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.05 and the lowest is $3.91. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

