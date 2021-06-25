31,300 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 122,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 160,383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

