347,916 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Purchased by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. Altimeter Growth accounts for 0.3% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.56% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,551. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

