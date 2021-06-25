3,544 Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78. City Holding has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

