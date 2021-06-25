360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.12. 6,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,088,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

