$4.11 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.29. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

