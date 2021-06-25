$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $18.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NYSE:MMC opened at $138.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

