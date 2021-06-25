$409.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $409.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.80 million. PTC reported sales of $351.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $197,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in PTC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. 636,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,492. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45. PTC has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

