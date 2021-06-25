$43.25 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $43.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.51 million to $43.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $45.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $174.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.49 million to $175.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $179.86 million, with estimates ranging from $179.17 million to $180.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,978. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $804.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

