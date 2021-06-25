$436.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post sales of $436.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the lowest is $423.50 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $529.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 2,043,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,420. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

