$44.30 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post sales of $44.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.10 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $187.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.71 million to $187.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.63 million, with estimates ranging from $196.76 million to $198.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNS. B. Riley boosted their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

TRNS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $432.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.