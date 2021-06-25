44,665 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXMT opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

