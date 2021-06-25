4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Reaches $45,353.24

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $45,353.24 and $1,884.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00598743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00039307 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.