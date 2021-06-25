$5.65 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.37 and the lowest is $5.13. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.24 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.32.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

