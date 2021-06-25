50,000,000 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Acquired by Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,700,000. Paysafe makes up 46.0% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owned approximately 27.27% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Shares of PSFE traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. 598,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,548. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27.

PSFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

