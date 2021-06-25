5,283 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSCT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $142.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $148.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

