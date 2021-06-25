$533.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $533.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,939. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

