5,948 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,728,000 after purchasing an additional 688,301 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.59 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.