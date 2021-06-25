610 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,981,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 85,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

